Hajia Alima Honoured For Her Development Oriented Leadership

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, has been honoured by the Voiceless Media and Consult at a brief but colourful ceremony in Accra.

The award which came with a citation also included a personal accident insurance cover up to Ghc50,000 from the Best Assurance Company in Accra.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chief Akilu Sayibu of the Voiceless Consult described Hajia Alima Mahama as a role model and an asset to not only women of Ghana but also men.

Hajia Alima Mahama who is also the MP for the Gambaga/Nalerigu constituency has chalked several firsts in life. She was the first woman from the Northern Region to be called to the Bar in 1982; the first woman to serve as an MP of the Gambaga/Nalerigu constituency and also the first woman from the North to have served as Minister of the Local Government and Rural Development.

According to the Voiceless Consult, these fetes by Hajia Alima Mahama are achievements that need to be honoured and recognised to serve as an inspiration to more women and all in society.

Chief Akilu Sayibu also praised the development initiatives of Hajia Alima Mahama disclosing that their visit to the Gambaga/Nalerigu constituency revealed that she was instrumental in the setting up of the Gambaga Senior High School, the Health Assistants Training School, provision of Street Lights to 39 communities in her constituency as well as some water projects in some communities among other developmental projects.

The relationship between Hajia Alima Mahama and her deputies was described as superb by the Voiceless Media and her relationship with the various MMDCEs was excellent.

Receiving the award, Hajia Alima Mahama thanked the Voiceless Consult for the honour and said it was deeply gratifying to receive an award from a media organisation.

The Gambaga/Nalerigu MP used the occasion to appeal to women to go into politics and not shy away because of the perception people have about women in politics. She indicated that politics is another way women can contribute to the development of their communities and society.

Present at the ceremony were staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development including Deputy Ministers of the Ministry and some MMDCEs.