Jordan Ayew Scores Winner As Crystal Palace Floor Brighton

It was a scrappy game in truth, with both sides guilty of squandering several clear-cut chances.

The most note-worthy incident of the first half actually took place off the pitch as Brighton substitute Ezequiel Schelotto was shown a yellow card – despite not being on the pitch – after kicking the ball at Wilfried Zaha in the 27th minute .

The Seagulls perhaps should have broken the deadlock in the 55th minute but Neal Maupay fired straight at goalkeeper Vicente Guaita when through on goal.

But the deadlock was finally broken when Christian Benteke played in Ayew and he swept the ball past goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

The defeat for Graham Potter's men means they are lingering ominously above the drop zone, with West Ham United at home to Southampton at 3pm. They are the only side in the top four divisions still not to get a victory in 2020.

But the Eagles find themselves comfortably in mid-table, secure in the knowledge they have claimed the bragging rights in the M23 derby – for another season at least.

The hosts controlled possession and wasted the clearest first-half opportunity through Solly March.

The Seagulls winger was left unmarked inside the Eagles' penalty area 10 minutes before the break after being picked out by Leandro Trossard's centre but inexplicably fired into the side-netting.

Palace, unchanged from last weekend's win over Newcastle, had enjoyed the better of the early chances.

Benteke, buoyed by his first club goal of the season earlier this month, volleyed well wide after a fine through ball from James McArthur, while Cheikhou Kouyate was later smothered by Albion goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Roy Hodgson's visitors were twice fortunate not to fall behind in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

A goal-bound header from Albion captain Dunk following a corner struck team-mate Maupay, before the latter rifled a powerful drive straight at Palace keeper Vicente Guaita.

Albion threw on veteran striker Glenn Murray against his former club in the hope of deservedly breaking the deadlock.

But they were made to pay for their profligacy 20 minutes from time.

