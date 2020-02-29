Awutu Senya East: Apirant Prepares For ‘David And Goliath Fight’ With Hawa Koomson

An aspiring parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, Bernard Dankwah, is hopeful of beating Mavis Hawa Koomoson, the incumbent the Member of Parliament, in the New Patriotic Party primary.

According to Mr. Dankwah, he has worked for the party for over 10 years and his good works in the party are what will convince the delegates to vote for him in the primaries in April.

“What I know is that I am a youth and I ask myself that what will make a young guy like me contest a sitting MP and a cabinet minister who has won the seat for two terms and has a record in Kasoa but l know it is clear this is going to be like the David and Goliath fight,” the aspiring MP said to Citi News.

“I have been a Presiding Member for about eight years and I have been a coordinator and the delegates know what I have done, they should listen to our message and vote for us because if I know I wouldn’t be at the safer side I wouldn’t try it, God has given me a dream,” he added

Mr. Dankwah also indicated his preparedness to bring good leadership to the people of Awutu Senya East.

“My chances of winning the primaries are clear but I always say that if David in the Bible didn’t know he will win he wouldn’t be bold to tell Saul that he wants to challenge Goliath.”

The aspiring MP also assured that his campaign will be devoid of personal attacks.

“My campaign will be free from insult it is going to be based on issues and issues that will convince the delegates to give me the nod to represent Awutu Senya East in the 2020 General elections.”

