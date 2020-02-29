Doctor Pays ¢160,000 To Fraudster To Become CEO Of Tamale Teaching Hospital

Listen to article

A medical doctor with the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has reportedly been defrauded of GH¢160,000 by a man under the pretext of getting him promoted in a government institution.

The doctor (name withheld), was hoping to become the next Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the TTH and trusted one Abubakari Musah, a friend who reportedly had links, to get him promoted and thus managed to get him to part with the money but the promotion did not happen and Musah is nowhere to be found.

Realising that he has been duped, the doctor lodged a complaint with the police who have begun a hunt for Musah.

Bench warrant

Briefing the Daily Graphic about the incident, the Northern Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Mr Kwabena Otuo Acheampong, said after months of fruitless search for Musah, the police have secured a bench warrant from the Tamale Circuit Court for his arrest.

Supt Acheampong explained that the warrant for the arrest of Musah is in respect of a case of defrauding by false pretence.

He thus appealed to the general public to assist the police to apprehend the accused person who is believed to be hiding in Tamale or Accra.

While the Regional Crime Officer would not give details of the case, he said arresting the accused person would enable the police put him before the court to answer the charge of defrauding by false pretences brought against him by the complainant whose identity he only gave as a medical doctor with the TTH.

Checks

Checks by the Daily Graphic indicated that the complainant in the case, indeed, is a medical doctor at the TTH, while Abubakari Musah was formerly with the National Security set-up. He was dismissed for allegedly engaging in such fraudulent activities.

It was revealed that Musah is alleged to have contacted the medical doctor that he could help facilitate his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the TTH.

The source said the accused, during his encounter with the complainant, told him that he had links within the government and could, therefore, help him secure the position of CEO.

Based on that, the doctor is alleged to have started parting with various sums of monies amounting to GH¢160,000 in his bid to secure the position of the CEO.

After some time when the complainant realised that there was no headway in getting the promotion or his money back, he became suspicious and lodged a complaint with the police.

Musah, by then had also gone into hiding.

