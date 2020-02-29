Local Gov't Expert Kyei Baffour Has Died

Local government expert George Kyei Baffour has died.

Mr. Kyei Baffour who was also chairman of the New Patriotic Party at Asante Akyem Central in the Ashanti region died the at Komfo Anokye teaching hospital Saturday.

He was admitted at the Konongo government hospital for days before being transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital in Kumasi where he passed on.

