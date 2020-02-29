SONA 2020: NPP South Korea Branch Scores President Nana Addo 100%

Listen to article

Again Ghana’s democratic credentials were further consolidated on Thursday, February 20th, 2020, as the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo delivered his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament, by following Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The annual occasion gave the President another opportunity to account for his leadership over the past year while he projected the plans of the NPP government for the coming year.

The NPP branch in the Republic of Korea having keenly listened to the address and followed every policy and program of the government so far and the direct impact being felt across the diaspora, the global stage and local constituencies in Ghana scores the government 100 percent for such unprecedented performance so far.

Undeniably, the current government of Ghana has succeeded in repairing (a once weakened under former John Mahama-led NDC government) Ghana’s image at the global level where Ghana is once again touted as the most stable, peaceful and conducive African country for Foreign Direct Investors.

Tourism & Investment under this government hit a crescendo never to have been felt in the history of the nation, through the bold declaration of the Year of Return and Beyond the Return.

The impact and dividend of this farsighted policy is glaring enough. Ghana witnessed a positive scramble for its culture, values, services and land space by the African diaspora.

Additionally, the plight of Ghanaians in China, particularly, Wuhan city, was not left in oblivion as the President’s response to the current Coronavirus (CONVID-19) outbreak in China was one that all Ghanaians in the diaspora yearned for; provision of logistics, financial aid and a possible evacuation alternative through the nation’s mission in China. We say ‘ayeekooo’ Mr. President!!

Indeed, the past three (3) years of the NPP government has affected every facet of the Ghanaian economy; the Creative Arts, Tourism, Education, Agriculture, Security, Business and Health among other sectors.

The NPP South Korea branch is of the firm belief, that, the longer the NPP stays in power the better for the Ghanaian economy. The opposition NDC is a no better alternative for the Ghanaian citizen as the NPP has proven to be the hope for Ghana’s socio-economic-politico management. Hence, 4 more years 4 Nana to do more!!

Aside from the digitization of the economy which has brought huge relief to citizens and consumers of varied services alike, the other countless social intervention programs have also given hope to the once-neglected rural areas and poor regions of the country.

Policies such as One District One Dam (1D1F), One Village One Dam (1V1D), One Constituency One Million Dollar (1C1M$), Planting for Food and Jobs (PFFJ), One District One Ambulance, Free SHS, Restoration of Teachers Nurses monthly allowance fee, NABCO, Mass employment, port duty reduction and many more. Ghana has witnessed a monumental achievement within a short time amid national unity, strengthened institution, and entrenched democracy, stable supply of electric power since 2017, global respect and positive governance among others.

The NPP South Korea branch highly commends the Nana Addo-led government for fulfilling most of our promises and also for acknowledging the efforts & contributions of the Ghanaian diaspora in SONA 2020, by touching on the value of remittances and the need to tap into the pool of overseas acquired skills for a Ghana beyond aid. In this vein, we wish to humbly remind the president, that, ROPAL is of the essence, to serve as the icing on the cake for Ghanaians abroad.

Today’s Ghana is no more importing basic foodstuffs and agro products anymore, thanks to competence governance and smart policies, the nation now exports such produce to neighbouring countries thereby strengthening our economy. Foodstuff prices are at its lowest level ever. Further, money is no more a hindrance to education since the introduction he free education policy.

Ghana now has a visionary leader who is redeeming the image of all Africans at the global level speaking the unspoken truth to western powers at international events. The Ghana of today is bearing the torch for Africa and on a pedestal of economic boom.

The SONA 2020, as usual, was eloquently delivered by the President with no significant sector left unmentioned.

We laud the Government for keeping all the promises during the 2016 electioneering process; such is the change we voted for, hence, 4 more years to do more.

We are therefore calling on the general electorate population of Ghana to not just vote massively come December 2020, but, pray fervently for the President and Vice president to change the destiny of Ghana; a Ghana beyond aid.

We believe in President Nana Addo!

We believe in the NPP!!

We believe in Ghana!!!

…Signed…

Zinleri, Richard

(NPPSK, Branch Chairman)