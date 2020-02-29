Hon. Afenyo Markin Meets Effutu Youth At Youth Conference

Member of Parliament for Effutu in the Central Region, Hon. Alexander Afenyo Markin has met with the youth of the community to address their concerns and further provide assurances on solving their issues.

The MP who was speaking at the first-ever Youth Conference held in the community responded to questions on health, security, entrepreneurship and most importantly, youth employment.

Hon. Markin also responded to written questions that were sent to his office prior to the conference.

The youth also shared developments they had seen in the constituency that was laudable and also used the opportunity to request for several of those.

Another request of the youth was for the various CEO’s of government agencies like The National Youth Authority to avail themselves to respond to certain questions. A request that was humbly received by the member of parliament.

Speaking on the sidelines of the conference to the media, the MP said;

“I was overwhelmed by the massive crowd that was present and for me, it tells me just one thing. That, the youth believe in me to deliver. I am poised to continue to do my utmost best for the youth of Effutu. I am proud of them. Now that the Effutu Dream is launched, I want to encourage you all to work hard and make the dream a reality”.

The MP who has been embarked on projects in the past like; distribution of 105 laptops to teachers at the Winneba Senior High School and Private schools in Winneba, donation of 50 orthopedic beds to the Effutu Municipal Health Directorate, expansion of the Male Ward, Theatre and the Children's Ward at Effutu Municipal hospital and donation of 4,700 cedis to the Badminton Sports Club in Winneba used the opportunity to promise the youth of more developments in the upcoming years.