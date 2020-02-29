ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
29.02.2020

MPs Demand Implementation Of Free Fire Extinguisher Policy For Homes

By News Desk
Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defence and Interior, Seth Kwame Acheampong, has called for the immediate implementation of the National Fire Safety programme popularly known as the “Dumgya Project” to curb the frequent fire outbreaks in homes, commercial buildings, among others.

The project, which would afford every household to receive free fire extinguishers, would help minimize and eliminate the frequent fire outbreaks in homes and commercial buildings to save lives and properties.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) Act of Parliament (Act 537, 1997 as re-established) establishes the mandate to provide humanitarian service of preventing and managing undesired fires.

To this effect, the government through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) has initiated the “Dumgya Project” to distribute free fire extinguishers to homes and commercial properties.

The members of the parliamentary select committee on Defence and Interior during a working visit to the warehouses containing some of these fire extinguishers expressed their frustrations at the delay of in implementing the programme.

The Ranking Member of the Committee, James Agalga questioned why the government has shown no interest in implementing the programme as it has potentials to create jobs as well as saving lives and properties.

Consequently, he called on government, the Ministry of Interior and the Ghana National Fire Service to roll out the programme immediately to help avert fire disasters.

The Managing Director of Dumgya Project, Akif Cogoit who took the Members of Parliament through the warehouses to inspect the fire extinguishers explained that the project in its comprehensive plan will ensure the establishment of factories in Ghana to manufacture cylinders of acceptable standards to extinguish fires.

He said jobs would be created for citizens through the manufacturing process and the distribution of the fire extinguishers.

Mr. Cogoit urged stakeholders to facilitate the implementation of the project in order to reap its enormous benefits.

Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
