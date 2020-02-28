Coronavirus: Ghana Suspends Consular Services To Italy

Ghana has announced suspension of consular services to Italy after cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in the country.

A statement from the Embassy of Ghana in Italy and sighted by citinewsroom.com, indicated the ban is until further notice but regretted any inconvenience caused.

“The Embassy of the Republic of Ghana regrets to inform that due to the outbreak of the corona outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, consular services to the general public will be suspended with immediate effect and until further notice. The embassy regrets any inconvenience that this may cause.”

Coronavirus outside china

Italy has in recent days become Europe's worst-hit country, with more than 300 cases of the novel coronavirus and 11 deaths.

The European nation has put some cities and towns on lockdown in this regard with 11 towns being in Lombardy and Veneto.

In Iran, less than 100 people have officially been infected but it is feared that the numbers are more alarming.

More than 1,000 people have been infected in South Korea with 10 deaths.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency.

But the World Health Organization has warned that countries should prepare for a possible pandemic.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus is now more than 2,700 worldwide, with the majority being in mainland China.

There have been more than 80,000 global cases.

No evacuations

Ghana has made no moves to evacuate its nationals, especially students, from China, despite appeals.

There have been calls from the Minority in Parliament, the China chapter of National Union of Ghana Students and parents to evacuate Ghanaian students in China.

President Akufo-Addo, however, said the government will only evacuate Ghanaians students from China if the need arises.

The government has however supported students by disbursing US$500 each to them.

