Update: Trotro Driver Ran Over Police Officer To Escape Arrest For Traffic Offence

Reports reaching this portal indicate that a police officer from the Madina Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) has been ran over by a commercial bus, commonly called “trotro” on the UPSA stretch.

According to an eyewitness, the trotro driver sped off after the police had issued a directive for him to stop. The eyewitness, Lawrence Asante narrated the incident to Citi News.

“I was in a car from Madina going to Spintex. There was a misunderstanding going on between the police officer and the driver. We were in the trotro but we didn’t know what was going on. Then we noticed the police car started chasing the trotro. He was able to cross the trotro.

“So when they stopped, the policeman wanted to enter the trotro by force. So when he tried to open the door, the driver moved the trotro. When he did that, he ran over the policeman. So he moved forward a little and got down and ran away. It was a civilian that moved the police van and took the policeman away,” he said.

The Madina MTTD has however refused to comment on the matter.

---citinewsroom