Coronavirus: Also Quarantine Akufo-Addo Upon Arrival From Europe Just Like Mongolia Did To Their Prez – Mubarak Tells Health Ministry

Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak wants President Akufo-Addo quarantined for the mandatory 14-day supervision to ensure that he does not bring the deadly Codvid-19 from his globetrotting European trip into the country.

Speaking during presentation of the business statement in the House today, the MP argued a similar action was taken in Mongolia where the president has been isolated for the protection of the citizenry.

He requested that the health ministry details “what measures are being put in place to ensure that the Rt Honorable Speaker, staff of parliament and members of parliament are not at any risk of contracting the coronavirus.”

Mr Mubarak also requested that as a matter of urgency the minister of health be invited to parliament to give indication as to the level of the country’s preparedness of protecting Ghanaians generally from the coronavirus.”

“And finally Mr Speaker, could my honorable friend confirm whether upon arrival in the country from his European tour, his Excellency, the president would be quarantined,” he added.

He went on “it will be very helpful to get an indication whether the president will be quarantined or not upon his arrival into the country.”

The president on his European tour visited Norway where a case of the deadly virus has been detected.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s health ministry on Friday confirmed a coronavirus case in Lagos state.

The case which was confirmed on 27/02/2020 is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020,” the health ministry said in a post on Twitter.

