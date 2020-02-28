Educational Resources Empowers South Labone Girls Vocational Centre

A Non-Governmental Organization, Educational Resources has launched its Second Chance Project, an initiative meant to empower the underprivileged through the provision of education and skills training.

The programme was launched at the South Labone Girls Vocational Centre, Behind Sun City Hotel in Accra on Thursday 27th February 2020.

The Second Chance Project launch was on the theme: 'Vocational Training As A Catalyst For Girls Empowerment.'

Educational Resources focuses on building the capacity of children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The organization recently received funding from the Government of New Zealand to assist girls at the Osu Girls Correctional Centre and the South Labone Girls Vocational Centre.

The Second Chance Project involves procurement of equipment for the vocational centre, mentoring services, industrial visits and the provision of modules in customer service, entrepreneurship, digital marketing and financial literacy.

According to the Founder of Educational Resources, Kodwo Brumpon, the project will assist the girls in the correctional centre to learn critical skills which will equip them to earn an honest living as they pursue the path of reform.

"Kwegyir Aggrey said if you educate a man you educate an individual but if you educate a woman you educate a whole nation and that's the focus of the Second Chance Project. This is because we want to empower our women to actually build our nation," Kwodwo Brumpong reiterated.

He continued "Research after research has told us that the quickest way to move an individual from poverty into wealth is through education. And so education has become an important tool in every society and in every country."

On her part, Ms. Nicolina Adjei, the NewZealand Honorary Consul, said the Government of New Zealand has funds that are made available to support community groups and NGOs for their projects.

"The purpose of the fund is to support small-scale community projects and it is expected that the project must be in line with the New Zealand Aid Programs Mission. This is meant to push for sustainable development of developing countries in order to reduce poverty," she explained

She said the funding is overseen by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of New Zealand and managed by the Head of the Embassy or the mission. That is why it is called the Embassy Fund or the Head of the Embassy Fund.

She urged the beneficiaries at the South Labone Girls Vocational Centre to work hard to empower themselves after their training to be financially independent.

The keynote Speaker Ms. Affi Agbenyo, used her personal experiences to encourage the girls to make good use of the opportunity given them.

She also challenged them not to underrate vocational training since it has a lot to offer in terms of economic empowerment.

Some supportive training equipment and tools were donated by Educational Resources which was received by the Manageress, Madam Grace on behalf South Labone Girls Vocational Centre.

She expressed her profound gratitude to Mr. Kodwo Brumpon and his Educational Resources team for the kind gesture.