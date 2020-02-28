Pastor Joins CPP Flagbearer Race

A former Adventist Minister, Dr Divine Ayivor, has picked nomination forms to contest for the flagbearer slot of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) slated for March 28 at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

A CPP official said Dr Ayivor, who was the Pastor of Prince Emmanuel SDA Church Ringway and another personality who sent a representative to pick forms without disclosing his or her identity are the only two who have picked nomination forms.

The CPP official said; “we are uncertain whether it was Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet CPP 2016 Presidential Candidate or Lawyer Bright Akwetey who sent an emissary to pick the form”.

Filing of nominations is expected to close on Friday, February 28 for CPP Flagbearership and National Leadership aspirants.

Aspirants are expected to pay the appropriate full nomination fees to complete the process of filing to be eligible to contest for a position at the party’s March 28 National Delegates Congress in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Dr Ayivor, in an interview with GNA after picking the forms, appealed to the CPP Central Committee to extend the deadline for the filing from February 28, to March 30 and then add another 45 days for the congress.

He said each aspirant needs some time to visit all the regions to meet with the Regional and Constituency Executives as well as polling station volunteers and deal with their challenges.

“We need time to set our agendas for their inputs and buy-in. We need to come together in unity, resolve our differences and present a united front at the congress.

“We are the winning Party for Election 2020 and we have to posture ourselves like that. We may be late but for a good and strategic reason. Rushing to congress will not be ideal.

“We are not united right now. We should not go to Congress with our differences and animosities and name callings. We need to heal and unite and present a united front at our Congress. Then we can come out with a strong and trusted leadership to lead us in the Election 2020 electoral battle,” he said.

He also joined scores of CPP leading members who have called for a downward review of the filing fees which he said was high.

Dr Ayivor, who is PhD holder in Public Policy and Administration with a Law Concentration, believes that the political architecture of the CPP and that of the country must change.

According to the CPP, those seeking to be presidential aspirants would be required to pay GH¢170,000, while national chairmanship aspirants would be required to pay GH¢70,000 as filing feelings.

Aspirants for the positions of national vice-chair, treasurer and general secretary, it said, would pay GH¢50,000 as filing fees.

It said aspirants for national organizers would pay GH¢30,000, while those seeking the position of women organizer and youth organizer would be required to pay GH¢20,000 as filing fees.

Four personalities have picked forms for Chairmanship: Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna, the Acting Chairperson; Mr Kweku Ankra-Quansah; Ms Araba Bensti Enchill; and Nana Oduro Kwarteng.

For the Vice Chairmanship slot, only Mr John B. Daniels has so far picked a form whilst four persons have picked for the General Secretary post: Mr Ebenezer Agbenya; Nana Yaa Jantuah; Mr Kwadwo Afari Yeboah; and Mr Sylvester Sarpong Saprano.

Two picked for the National Organizer post: Moses Yirimambo Ambing and Rashid Alao; Youth Organizer contenders are: Nabila Alhassan Basiru and Osei Kofi Acquah.

Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa, and Mrs Rose Austin Tenadu are contesting for the National Women Organiser slot.