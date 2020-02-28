New Register: Akufo-Addo Is The One Forcing Jean Mensa To Rig 2020 Elections - Otukonor

Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Peter Boamah Otukonor has accused President Akufo-Addo of being behind EC's desperation to compile a new voter's register ahead of the 2020 elections.

He said President Akufo-Addo has been mounting pressure on the Electoral Commission Chair, Jean Mensa to compile a new voter’s register with the intention of rigging the 2020 general elections.

“We call on Akufo-Addo and his NPP to focus on delivering the over several promises they made to Ghanaians and not collude with the EC to rig the 2020 elections which Ghanaians will not accept this,” Peter Boamah Otukonor told Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

He continued, “Indeed, the compilation of a new voters’ register for the upcoming general elections was a promise Jean Mensa made to the President before her position was granted her; therefore she needs to fulfill her promise . . . or she faces the consequences it comes with.”

Otukonor wondered why the EC would not wait for the 2020 census to be done in the second quarter of this year before making a decision as to whether or not a new electoral roll is needed since, in the party’s view, the census would provide credible data with which the EC can make a sound decision.

“This should as well be a wake-up call to Jean Mensa to decide on doing that which is right for the peace of the nation and respect proper stakeholder meetings, which will make her office credible,” he stressed.