Ursula Owusu Hosts Dutch Envoy

The Minister for Communications Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has met with Netherland's Vice Minister for International Cooperation, Md. Kitty Van de Heijden in the Hague on Monday, February 24, 2020, as the President's special envoy to discuss the candidacy of Ghana's Dr. Edward Kwakwa for the position of Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) — one of the 15 specialized agencies of the United Nations created in 1967 to encourage creative activities and promote the protection of intellectual property throughout the world.

During the bilateral talks, the two ministers also discussed how Ghana could benefit from knowledge sharing with the Netherlands to prepare Ghana's youth for the digitized world.

This visit is the first leg of a three nation tour by the minister to garner international support for Dr. Kwakwa's bid to head the world's organisation for creativity.

Dr. Kwakwa is currently the Senior Director for the Department for Traditional Knowledge and Global Challenges at WIPO, Geneva, Switzerland.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful led a delegation made up of Ghana's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Mrs. Sophia Horner-Smith and some officials from the Ghana Foreign Affairs Ministry.

