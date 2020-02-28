New Register: Go To Court If You Like – NPP Communicator To NDC

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser for Amasaman Constituency, Hajia Salamatu Musah is asking the opposition NDC to go to court if they are still not satisfied with the EC’s decision to compile a new voter's register ahead of the 2020 general elections.

“The NDC can go to court and even that they will be sacked because they have no locus standing. . . the EC is doing what it has been legally mandated to do and they have all the right to compile a new voters’ register; so what’s their argument,” Hajia Salamatu Musah told Kwame Tutu on ‘Anopa Nkomo’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

She added that, "If you go to the EC to protest and prevent it from carrying its duties, it means that you are rather breaking the laws of the country and infringing on the democracy that we have. You can protest, but by doing so, do it in the confines of the law. Let us make our points known, but by doing so let us not do anything that will break the laws.”

According to her, opponents have the right to protest but should be done in a peaceful manner in order not to create an incident that will mar with the peace of this country.

She continued, "Ghanaians have earned the right to decide who becomes the president and who becomes their MP, and the license to exercising that right is having a voter ID card, and that can only be done if you get registered. And so we are here to appeal to you, to encourage as many Ghanaians as possible to come out and be part of this process.

“And that let us all do so in an atmosphere of peace in order to deepen Ghana’s democracy.”

Some political pundits have urged the opposition National Democratic Congress to seek legal redress if they are not happy with a decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to compile a new voters’ register.