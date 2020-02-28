Collaborate In Harmony--Prosper Bani To Scouting Groups

The President of Scout and Guide Fellowship Ghana (SGF-Ghana), Mr. Prosper Bani, has urged scouting associations across the globe to work closely in harmony to enable them achieve a common goal.

He said SGF- Ghana is committed to working together with other groups especially the Ghana Scout Association and the Ghana Girl Guide Association in a harmonious and on peaceful platforms.

He was optimistic the cordial relationship will be maintained for future generation.

Mr. Bani gave the advice in Accra in a speech read on his behalf by the Chairman for Africa Region ( ISGF), Mr. Iddriss Hussain during the celebration of the birthday of the pioneer of Scouting, Robert Baden Powell. The day also coincided with the celebration of the World Thinking Day with the Girl Guides. The event was held under the theme “Living Thread-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion”.

He remained them to keep the significance of the two celebrations which is to renew their promise and laws and also reaffirm their commitment as scouts, and to appreciate the help and guidance of their brothers and sisters around the world in understanding the true meaning of guiding.

Mr. Bani who was a Chief of Staff in the erstwhile President John Mahama's administration, said as a result of constant engagement, with the Scout and Girl Guilds, dialogue and attending each other programs, they decided to jointly celebrate the Founders Day and World Thinking Day together to mark their friendship and also send a message to the other parts of the world, where there are existing conflicts between individuals and organizations that, Ghana has risen above those challenges and want to encourage everyone to find a common ground for peace.

Deputy Chief Commissioner of Ghana Scout Association, Mr. Hilary Awusie urged the youth to desist from engaging in electoral violence in the upcoming general elections.

He encouraged them to inculcate good habit and be responsible persons by avoiding unguarded politicians who may want to use them to carry out acts of instability and violence.

“There is no need in fighting a brother or sister because of a politician. Stay away from politicians who want to use you to cause trouble,” Mr. Awusie stated.

Executive Director of Rock Foundation, Mrs. Mavis Opoku Asantewaa, called for the inclusion of speech therapist, psychotherapy, EnT, eye and dental in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for people living with down syndrome.

She also asked Ghanaians to accept and support children with Down syndrome.

Mrs. Opoku Asantewaa said when these therapist are covered under the NHIS it would improve the health and well-being of the children.