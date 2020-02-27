How Much Did You Get From Selling Missing Excavators? A.B.A Fuseini Questions Akufo-Addo

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency in the Northern Region, A.B.A Fuseini has asked the President, HE. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to render a detailed account of his administration’s fight against illegal mining to Ghanaians.

However, he tasked the president to give a financial account of how much he spent on his failed fight against galamsey.

The law-maker accused the President of sweet-talking Ghanaians into believing his resoluteness in ending illegal mining.

” President Akufo-Addo should tell us the amount of money he got from the missing excavators because he has deceived Ghanaians big time in an attempt to fight galamsey,” A.B.A Fuseini told Kwaku Dawuro on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

“The president should account for Ghanaians how much went into his failed fight against illegal mining and should also as a matter of urgency and a responsible punish the culprits who were involved in the missing excavators' scandal.”

A.B.A Fuseini revealed that the national campaign against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey was coy to enrich members of the ruling party.

He believes the scandal surrounding the missing of about 500 excavators from illegal miners has exposed the president’s nakedness.

Hundreds of the missing excavators have miraculously found their way to the collection centre.

Police CID had begun investigations into the matter, but even before they conclude investigations into the bizarre disappearance, over 300 excavators have mysteriously found their way into the yard of the collating centre at Madina in Accra.

