Asa Savings And Loans' Pokuase Business Centre Holds Medical Screening For Clients

The Pokuase Business Centre of ASA Savings and Loans Limited has held free medical screening for clients in its operational jurisdiction.

About 200 people were screened for various diseases such as blood pressure, hepatitis B, malaria, sugar level, and breast cancer.

Beneficiaries were also given free mosquito nets and free medicine for minor treatment when detected.

The Area Manager of Asa Savings and Loans, Madam Zalia Alhassan said the exercise forms part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSRs) to give back to the community.

She noted that the company has been organising similar events in networks across the country to keep clients medically fit and further impact on their businesses positively.

"What we have been doing shows that we truly care about the health of our clients and people in general. A healthy society is a wealthy society as they say and we have taken it upon ourselves to impact the business of our clients to grow by providing these exercises on regular basis to ensure that they are medically fit to ply their trade," she stated.

According to her, the company is poised to organise and expand this initiative in order to reach out to more people in every part of the country.

She indicated that the exercise is a continuation of a series of exercises to provide free medical services to clients and sustain their businesses in communities in which they operate.

Beneficiaries who were mostly women and children were excited not because it was free, but it was the first time for most of them to have ever undergone such exercise in their lifetime.

A beneficiary who spoke to ModernGhana said the medical screening is an exciting moment in their life because most people in the community most often are not able to afford the cost of visiting the hospital for regular check-ups.