Local Management Committee Inaugurated In Obuasi East

The Obuasi East Local Management Committee (LMC) has been entreated to adopt a bottom-up approach with the aim of ensuring transparency when engaging their communities.

They have again been urged to understand the plight and prioritize the request of the communities and apply funds efficiently.

This mandate includes managing the government’s Mining Community Development Schemes under the Minerals Development Fund.

Inaugurating the committee in Obuasi East, Board Chairperson of the Minerals Development Fund, Esther Edjeani, said the Board since its inauguration in April, 2019 has initiated a survey to identify sustainable alternative livelihoods interventions for various mining communities. The status report, she said indicates that over 20 of the interventions have been identified.

These include; Oil Palm processing plant, School feeding program market, household electronics and appliances repair app among others.

She assured that the final report will be made available to the Local Management Committee as a guide in selecting sustainable alternative livelihood intervention programmes for the Board's consideration.

The LMC consists of representatives from the traditional council, youth, technocrats, interest groups and Anglo Gold Ashanti.

Mr. Fred Nsarkoh, the Operations Manager of Anglogold Ashanti Ghana who represented the General Manager of the company said the company has established a 3 year Social Management Plan to support the creation of alternative industry, building individual and institutional capacities as well as maintaining strong partnership with local government agencies and private institutions with the aim of ensuring that the communities they operate within are better of.

He pledged the support and commitment of Anglogold Ashanti to the Local Mining Committee as a member to ensure it carries out its mandate effectively.

Honorable Dr. Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East who read the speech on behalf of the minister of Lands and Natural Resources said the main reason for passing the Minerals Development Fund Act (Act 912) is to provide financial resources for the direct benefit of mining communities, holders of interest in land within mining communities, traditional and local government authorities within mining communities and institutions responsible for the development of mining in Ghana.

He advised members of the LMC to judiciously apply the funds made available to them since they will be held accountable.

He said, "a team under the direction of the Coordinator of the Scheme, would be monitoring the operations of the Committee and reporting to the Mineral Development Fund Board for informed decisions".

Sir. Joseph Afoakwa, the Chairman of the Obuasi East Local Management Committee on behalf of the members said they welcome the challenge and will work diligently for the benefit of the mining communities. He called for the support of all stakeholders to enable them function effectively.

The newly inaugurated Obuasi East Local Management Committee was presented with GH 500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Ghana cedis) seed money, to facilitate socio-economic development in all mining communities.

The District Chief Executive of Obuasi East District Assembly, Honorable Faustina Amissah, the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Ntoso and other Heads of Department were present at the inauguration.