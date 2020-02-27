Kennedy Agyapong To Address NPP Minnesota Chapter

Listen to article

Hon. Kennedy Akompreko Agaypong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central in Ghana is set to visit Minnesota USA as the special Guest of Honor for a Town Hall Meeting that’s being organized by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minnesota Chapter.

The Town Hall meeting is scheduled to come off Sunday, March 8 in Minnesota USA.

During the meeting, participants are expected to engage the lawmaker on diverse issues ranging from government policies and programs, government achievements and challenges as well as the security of Ghana leading to the 2020 elections.

The event will also create the opportunity for the Assin Central MP to interact with the Ghanaian community as well as friends of Ghana.

According to the Chairman of NPP Minnesota Chapter, Mr. J. B. Danquah, the chapter since its inauguration is committed to be a major player in influencing the discourse and policy directions of the NPP government in Ghana.

He therefore believes that, the town hall meeting with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong will further energize the chapter to outline their alternative policy suggestions.

Hon. Ken’s objectivity in dealing with national issues has certainly earned him massive following in Ghana and abroad, and his presence at the planned town hall meeting on Sunday March 8 will provide the desired environment to interact with the Ghanaian community in an objective and pleasant manner.

In a related development, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong while in Minnesota, will be a special guest for Ghana’s 63rd Independence Dinner Dance celebration on Saturday, March 7. The Dinner Dance is organized by the Ghana Council of Minnesota.

The NPP Minnesota Chapter Town Hall meeting follows the next day on Sunday March 8. The night will conclude with music and dancing.