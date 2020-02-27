Gov't To Remove Soldiers From Operation Vanguard

The government will from March 2020 withdraw military component of its anti-illegal mining task force, Operation Vanguard, from the field.

Citi News sources at the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining suggested that this is because, so far, over 1,000 small scale miners have been vetted and cleared to mine under environmentally friendly laws.

To continue effective monitoring, mining guards and 144 trained Nation Builders Corps drone pilots will be deployed.

Operation Vanguard started as a Military-Police Joint Task Force set up in 2017 to combat the operations of illegal miners in Ghana.

More soon…

