Standard Chartered Holds Draw For 2020 Trophy Tourney

Former semi-finalists of the Standard Chartered Trophy tournament, Transmed Ghana Limited will begin their quest to win the tournament for the first time with a match against Pricewill Limited on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Athletic Oval, University of Ghana, Legon.

The two teams were drawn alongside Duraplast Ghana and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Group A of the international 5-aside football tournament competition at a ceremony held on February 26 at the Standard Chartered Head office in Accra.

Draw

Sixteen corporate went into the pot for the draw for the 2020 edition of the tournament and they were drawn into four groups containing four teams each.

The draw also pitted Ghana Specialty Fats, Bayport Savings and Loans, Interplast and Sika Korabea in Group B while Ayrton Drugs, Trasacco Company Limited, Aviance Ghana and Total Petroleum Ghana Limited were placed in Group C.

Group D contains Comsys Ghana Limited, MODEC, The Mohinani Group and Promasidor Ghana Limited.

Prizes

The winning team of the tournament will be flown to Anfield, the home of English Premier League side Liverpool FC in May to join winners from other markets to play in the final tournament’ to determine which team wins the Standard Chartered Trophy 2020.

The winners are also billed to watch Liverpool climax their procession to the English Premier League title.

The Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Madam Asiedua Addae, charged all the team to have fun for while competing for honours.

She said the competition was an opportunity for Stanchart to engage its clients and present them with the opportunity to watch a home game of Liverpool FC.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of our partnership with Liverpool and as a result, all participants will also get authentic souvenirs of Liverpool FC, some of which will be autographed," Madam Addae said.

Last year's global Standard Chartered Trophy was won by Ghanaian side Wilmar Ghana Limited.

---graphic.com.gh