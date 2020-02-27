NPP Primaries: Catherine Afeku, Two Others Run Unopposed In Western Region

Listen to article

The Minister of State at the office of the Senior Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Catherine Abelema Afeku and two incumbent MPs are running unopposed in the NPP's parliamentary primaries in the Western Region.

The two incumbent MPs include the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts cum MP for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi and the Minister for Railways and also MP for Essikado Constituency, Hon. Joe Ghartey.

At the close of nominations on February 20, a total number of 26 aspirants were able to successfully filed their nominations in the party's parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, April 25 in 168 Constituencies across the country.

In a statement issued and signed by the Western Regional Secretary of the party and copied to the media, Mr. Charles Cromwell Nanabanyin Onuawonto Bissue said, "In line with the National Council’s directive pertaining the upcoming parliamentary elections on 25th April. At the close of nomination on the 20th February, 2020, Twenty Six (26) aspirants successfully filled their nominations to contest in the Western Region".

He, therefore, disclosed that four aspirants who picked nomination forms to contest couldn't submit their forms and they include; Moses Andoh from Jomoro, James Obeng, Yaa Frimpong Ayensu and Eric Obgamey Selby from Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency.

Below is the prospective aspirants:

LIST OF PARLIAMENTARY ASPIRANTS FILED TO CONTEST PRIMARIES

SEKONDI

1. ANDREW EGYAPA MERCER

2. ELVIS BLANKSON

TAKORADI

1. KWABENA OTCHERE DARKO-MENSAH

2. JANE EDNA NYAME

3. BERNARD ODURO MENSAH

4. FREDRICK KAKRABA SAM

EFFIA

1. JOSEPH CUDJOE

2. ADJOA KWEGYIRBA AGGREY

SHAMA

1. ATO PANFORD

2. SAMUEL ERICKSON ABEKAH

MPOHOR

1. ALEX AGYEKUM

2. JOHN ABOAH SANNIE

AHANTA WEST

1. EBENEZER KOJO KUM

2. KWESI BINEY

TARKWA/NSUAEM

1. GEORGE MIREKU DUKER

2. JOY JOYCELYN ANDOH

JOMORO

1. PAUL ESSIEN

2. CHRISTIE KOMBA BAZE

3. PAUL HOPESON KWAW

KWESIMINTSIM

1. JOSEPH MENSAH

2. PRINCE HAMIDU ARMAH

AMENFI EAST

1. PATRICK BOGYAKO SAIME

2. EDWARD AMO ACQUAH

EVALUE/AJOMORO/GWIRA

1. CATHERINE ABELEMA AFEKU

PRESTEA/HUNI/VALLEY

1. BARBARA OTENG GYASI

ESSIKADU

1. JOSEPH GHARTEY

However, four (4) other persons also picked nomination forms but could not file at the close of nomination of 20th February, 2020.

They are:

1. JAMES OBENG

2. YAA FRIMPOMAA AYENSU

3. ERIC OGBAMEY SELBY

4. MOSES ANDOH

