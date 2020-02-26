GEM Ghana Meets IFS To Bolster Support

Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Ghana is a member of the GEM consortium which has Kwame Nkrumah University of science and technology(KNUST) as their lead academic partner, that carries out survey-based research on entrepreneurship in Ghana.

The GEM research project is an annual assessment of the national level of entrepreneurial activity. With a total estimated global budget of nearly USD $8 million, GEM is the largest ongoing study of entrepreneurial dynamics in the world.

The research program explores the role of entrepreneurship in national economic growth, unveiling detailed national features and characteristics associated with entrepreneurial activity.

On the 25th February 2020, The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) invited GEM Ghana for a round table discussion regarding a potential partnership.

This meeting emanated from GEM Ghana’s proposal to the IFS Ghana Board. The Executive Director of IFS Ghana, Professor Newman Kusi acknowledged their selfless will to partner and bolster support for GEM Ghana in strategic areas of need within their aligned objectives for God and country.

The Country Director (Team Leader) of GEM Ghana, Justice Offei Jr, demonstrated the need for this partnership and called on IFS Ghana to serve as a Knowledge and Resource partner. Also present at the meeting were Dr. Said Boakye (Snr Research Fellow, IFS), Mr. Leslie Dwight (IFS, Snr Fellow) and 5 other coordinating members of GEM Ghana.

He added ”This is part of our strategic plans in preparing the grounds for efficient execution of GEM’s core mission in the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Ghana. I believe GEM Ghana will become an indispensable pillar in the economic and social transformation of Ghana in the context of entrepreneurship”

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) was established in Ghana in March 2013 as a politically independent non-profit think-tank devoted to the provision of economic policy advice, advocacy and world-class training based on practical experience and insights developed through quality research and analysis.

Keenly, GEM Ghana is a member of the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI). GEM Ghana will need more of such strategic partnership support moving forward to fund its operational budget.