Gadziwoe Adebayor Foundation Donates To Orthopedic Training Center

On Friday, 14-02-2020, Gadziwoe Adebayor Foundation donated some items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the orthopedic training center (OTC) in Nsawam.

The items which included bags of rice, cooking oil, soft drinks, toiletries, stationaries, wheelchairs, biscuits, crouches, toy guns, mineral water, spectacles amongst others was to help solve some of the center’s needs.

In an interview with www.smilecelebs.com, the CEO of Gadziwoe Adebayor Foundation, Mrs. Licia Gadziwoe Adebayor who also happens to be the junior sister of popular footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor explained that it is heart fulfilling to see smiles on the faces of these kids. She again urged the entire public to do the little they can to support these kids as they are the future leaders of this country.

“Nothing excites me the most than to see these kids happy. Let me say a big thank you to my team for their support and making sure this donation sees the days light and to my Loving husband Mr. Kokou Gadziwoe for preparing a sumptuous meal for the children.

...If the entire public will out of the little they have to support these kids, I believe the world would be a much happier place. Don’t wait to have millions before lending your support to these kids. what these kids need from us is ‘unconditional love’, regardless” she stated.

The atmosphere on the day was one to behold as the foundation dinned with the kids amidst other fun games. As appreciative as they were, the kids together with the school authorities thanked Miss Lucia Gadziwoe Adebayor and his team for their support all these years and urged other associations to emulate Miss Lucia’s example.

Gadziwoe Adebayor Foundation was established in 2015 and has donated to several organizations including schools and orphanage homes.