Agona East DCE Unhappy With Zoomlion's Commitment

Agona East District Chief Executive, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong has threatened to terminate any contract the Assembly has had with Zoomlion Company Limited over its poor performance leading heaps of waste deposits across the District.

"It is an eyesore to see firth scattered all over the District. It's uncalled for, the Assembly won't entertain this behavior from any Department.

As I speak, heaps of waste has been deposited right inside Agona Nsaba, Agona Asafo and other communities tarnishing the image of the District"

Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong made these lamentations when he led the Agona East Assembly to showcase its developmental achievement over the past three years at a public forum held at Agona Nsaba.

" But for this complemented activities of the staff of Zoomlion Company Limited, Agona East District Assembly has performed brilliantly in all sectors

Your Assembly won the Best in Infrastructure Development for 2019 in the Central Region with overall Best in construction of classroom blocks.

A good number of development project aimed at improving the lives of the people are springing up in the District thanks to His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State In charge of Tertiary Education for spearheading this achievements

As I speak, over thirty (30) new classroom blocks are being constructed to ease congestion in our schools. Most of them have been completed and handed over to beneficiary communities.

The rest are at various stages of completion. Completed schools include Agona Mansofo AEDA KG, 3-Unit Classroom block for Mangoase AEDA JHS, 6-Unit Classroom block for Agona Duakwa Salvation Army Primary School and Construction of 6-Unit Classroom block at Duabone among others"

He mentioned other projects as completion of Teacher's quarters at Agona Mankrong, completion of teacher's quarters with electricity at Agona Nsaba Methodist JHS and rehabilitation of Duabone CHIPs compound and others.

" Plans are far advanced for Fifty-Five (55) communities to be connected to the National Grid to boost local industry thanks to Professor Kwesi Yankah.

Over Twenty-One (21) broken down boreholes throughout the district have been repaired to serve the people with potable drinking water at Dzibolase, Seth Okai, Duabone, Adesimase Aboano and other rural areas in the district.

Construction of Boreholes with an overhead tanks have also been completed for Akwakwaa, Mankrong, Abokor, Namanwura and Aboadro communities. Funds have been set aside for routine maintenance of the boreholes

On roads, the following have been reshaped for smooth transportation of goods and services

They are Ninta-ofoase, Ninta- Nampon, Brofrase- Kwesi Painstil-Bentum, Agona Asafo- Kwesitwikwaa- Fawomanye Junction and Nsaba- Agona Nyakrom

Construction of culverts have been completion on River Oboyambo and Dutch River respectively"

Still on roads, Hon. Dennis Armah Frimpong noted that reshaping of Swedru-Domokyi, Mensakrom-Asasekwaa and Duotu-Bremprow have been completed.

Additionally, construction of steel bridge over River Akora at Agona Nsaba and a footbridge at Nampon have been completed.

The DCE further stated other projects as completion of Nsaba and Duakwa Market Centers to boost economic growth in the District.

He however bemoaned poor performance of Zoomlion Company Limited which is tarnishing the image of the district describing it as a sabotage to the the Assembly's development agenda

" This is what good governance is about providing social amenities to improve the lives of the people. Four More Years for Nana To Do More" Hon. Armah Frimpong concluded