TESCON President Throws Economic Debate Challenge At Isaac Adongo

The President of TESCON at the University of Ghana, Martin Abdallah, has called on Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament, Isaac Adongo to a face- to- face economic debate.

“In the past few days, your braggart-self was at a full gear when you challenged the venerable economic wizkid cum Vice-President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia. As you may be in the know, the plate of Vice-Presidential duties is almost always full and that will not serve the Vice President the luxury of comfort for such an encounter.

“Dr. Bawumia is preoccupied and fully neck-deep in his aged-continuance effort to partner His Excellency President deliver on the transformative policies, projects, and programmes of government. Thence, in the stead of the Vice President, I WELCOME AND ACCEPT YOUR CHALLENGE to debate you on the unprecedented economic gains recorded under the Nana-Addo led NPP government,” Abdallah said in a statement.

Below is a full statement from the TESCON President.

OPEN LETTER TO ISAAC ADONGO: I ACCEPT THE CHALLENGE TO DEBATE YOU ON THE ECONOMY, I HOPE YOU WON’T CHICKEN OUT

I hope this letter finds you in good health and spirit. I must apologize for conveying this message to you through this medium. If I had any other practicable and convenient channel of communicating with you, I would have graciously explored it. Accept my sincere apologies if you are discomfited by my resort to public engagement through an open letter.

Mr. Adongo, let it never dawn on you for a nano-second that Dr.Mahamudu Bawumia is your coequal in the discipline of economics. Need I remind you that while you were still struggling to obtain your degree at the University of Ghana Business School in the late 1990s, Dr. Bawumia was already an astute Ph.D. holder for years from the University of British Columbia, Canada?

I wish to inform you that with my little degree of knowledge in economics as a final year student of Economics at the University of Ghana, I have readied myself to debate you on the economy. Sir, I can bet you with my bottom cedi that your self-serving and skewed thoughts on the economy will not pass you any basic macroeconomic paper at Legon.

Mr. Adongo, On this note, I hereby submit myself to all terms and preconditions that will facilitate the debate between you and me. I can assure you that if you succumb to this challenge like Goliath met his David, you( Isaac) will meet your Matin. I hope that you will not chicken out of your own challenge. While I wish you plentiful years in opposition, I look forward to your speedy response. Thank you.

Martin Abdallah, President, UG-TESCON

---KingdomfmOnline