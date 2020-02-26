Berekum Municipal Chief Executive Tasks Census Committee

The Berekum Municipal Chief Executive in the Bono region has charged the Municipal Census Implementation Committee to work hard to ensure that this year’s population and Housing Census become successful. He made this known during the inauguration of the Municipal Census Committee at the Berekum Municipal Assembly hall.

Highlighting the importance of the Census, the regional statistician, Mr. Amatus Nobabumah the data will help to identify the disadvantaged population groups and areas.”

The population and the Housing Census will tell us as an individual, households, communities, and the nation the various characteristics including sex, income, profession, occupation, and sex amongst others.

Mr. Amatus Nobabumah revealed that the uniqueness of this year’s census lies in the use of technology in gathering data.

He said, unlike the previous census where questionnaires were administered manually, the 2020 Population and Housing Census will use digitized maps and special-purpose data collection instruments for data collection. He said two trial census has since been conducted the test the instruments to be used for the census.

The 2020 Population and Housing Census is under the theme” You Count, Get Counted and the census night will fall on 28th June 2020