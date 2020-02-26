Clean River Pra To Restore Water Safety--Oscar Bedzra Urges Gov't

Listen to article

In the midst of Galamsey brouhaha, an outspoken NDC boy has called on the government to clean one of Ghana's damaged water bodies, river Pra.

In an interview with ModernGhana Oscar Komla Bedzra was of the view that "despite the waves of Galamsey activities, we need to clean river Pra to be able to make water supply available to the good people of the Eastern region, specifically Wassa East, Shama, and Secondi-Takoradi. Even though quite a lot of money is involved in cleaning this damaged water body, it is a collective responsibility and this specific concern should remain non-political".

He supported his statement saying "... River Pra is undoubtedly, and remains one of the main sources of raw water for treatment by the Ghana Water Company Limited and distributes to such areas of Wassa East, Shama, as well as Secondi Takoradi".

Mr. Bedzra urged the government to support the Ghana Water Company Limited to clean the damaged river to restore water safety and save lives, adding that this river serves a larger population.

In a related development, Mr. Oscar Bedzra urged the media to put in their possible best, eschew political sentiments and remain relentless in finding the missing excavators. This he said would restore public confidence in government's commitment to the fight against illegal mining in Ghana.