NPP Primaries: Polling Station Agent To Contest Okaikoi South Seat

Polling station agent Dakoa Newman has filed to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Okaikoi South Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

Dakoa Newman is seeking to oust current member of parliament for the area, Ahmed Arthur.

Also contesting for the seat will be the current Board Chairman of the National Theatre, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori-Atta.

Ms. Newman is among 56 other candidates who are vying for some 20 constituencies within the Greater Accra Region.

Speaking to journalists shortly after submitting her forms, Dakoa Newman promised to present and represent new hope as she is committed to spearheading development in the area should she be elected to lead the party and subsequently win the seat come December 2020.

According to her, the constituency has not seen much development over the years. She also pledged to provide jobs and address the infrastructural deficits in the constituency.

Dakoa Newman who is currently a polling station woman organizer in the Okaikoi South constituency pledged to provide jobs for the teeming youth in the constituency.

Among other things she also promised to address issues of infrastructural challenges in the constituency.

Dakoa Newman is an old student of Wesley Girls Senior High School, Cape Coast and holds a Political Science Degree from the University of Ghana, Legon as well as a Master’s Degree in Programme and Project management from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom.

Dakoa Newman also holds professional certificates in project management and also risk management from the Project Management Institute, USA.

The foundation's headquarters is located in New Town, Accra and undertakes projects such as clean up exercises in Avenor, Kaneshie, Bubuashie and its environs, health screening exercises in Avenor and Bubuashie, the shea initiative project in Wa West, donation of medical supplies to Kaneshie Polyclinic, Kaneshie Cripple's Home and several communities in Ga, Wa West.

