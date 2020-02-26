EFF-GH Calls For The Surcharge Of GETFUND Officials And Beneficiaries Of Its Scholarship Scheme

The ECONOMIC Freedom fighters of Ghana (EFF-GH) laments with the masses and is much disappointed in the board of GETFUND and the beneficiaries of its scholarship scheme who happens to be public servants, ministers and MPs.

GETfund as a public institution that gives fund and scholarships to needy but brilliant students who are financially handicapped to enable them to proceed with their education to serve the country has over the years sponsored politicians and deny the claim of the masses.

Following who GETfund awards scholarship and funding to, revealed that their new beneficiaries are our abled politicians who should be supporting the less privileged. We are wooed to note that, the minister of education and some ministers and parliamentarians are the ones enjoying the taxpayers' money that is allocated to supporting the poor in education, that is the hopeless masses. The masses weary in the acquisition of these scholarships that are their rights and privileges to enjoy as citizens. These people pursuing these scholarships are sometimes described as hapless people because of the tightness in getting one, not knowing our leaders are the very people taking the scholarships for themselves and cronies.

And to hear that some of these officers earned up to $50.000 in just three weeks of academics call for surcharge and a refund to the public purse. The fractions of GETFUND must not get into the purse of individuals but must serve its intended purpose.

The only way the poor but brilliant child can get quality and higher education is through GETfund, so what happens now, that we can't point more needy people on the list of scholarship beneficiaries. However, the rich and political class whom the masses should be benefiting from are the ones benefitting from the masses. Gone are the days we receive furniture and classroom block from GETfund but now, the politicians are dipping their hands and exploiting the system. We are subtle to the occurrences in GETfund and we are calling for an immediate investigation.

The EFFGH is hereby calling on the Auditor General to submit the complete list of beneficiaries. This is because we can't believe is only ministers from the ruling NPP party have benefitted from this but also some NDC ministers and public servants equally enjoyed the privilege of the poor illegally.

We are also calling on the special prosecutor to investigate the officials of GETFUND who supervised this public scam. We sense Corruption in how the officials conducted and carried their duties.

Issued by the secretary-general. ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS OF GHANA.

ANTHONY AKUDAGO 0244940504/0554557284