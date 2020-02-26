A/R: Ruth Eshun 'Killers' Remanded

The District Court in Asokwa has remanded two suspects who were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of a community health nurse, Ruth Eshun at Sewua in the Ashanti Region.

The two; Dominic Fosu alias Creative and Kofi Gariba alias Amanya were picked up by Police as part of their investigations into the incident.

The Prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Kofi Blagoge told the court that investigations are still ongoing and other suspects are being pursued in connection with the incident.

A bail application by the lawyer for the first accused person, Dominic Fosu was not granted by the court, presided over by His Worship Korkor Achaw Owusu.

The case has consequently been adjourned to March 11, 2020.

Lawyer for the first accused person, Bismark Nsiah-Aboagye who spoke to journalists after proceedings expressed worry about the development.

“I made it clear to the court that the accused person – Dominic, is an individual voluntarily made himself to the police to inquire about his missing phone. Ordinarily, someone who has committed an offense will not make himself available to the police but he did for investigations and nothing was found. So I argued that he will make himself available for the trial to commence. In fact, I out up a cogent argument in Court but the prosecutor disagreed with me to the effect that the court has no jurisdiction to grant bail to murder suspects.”

The first suspect, Dominic Fosu, 35, was arrested on 5th February, 2020, two days after the nurse's murder.

Kofi Gariba, 37, was however arrested on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

His mobile phone was found at the crime scene.

Police secured a court order to check his mobile phone records.

The lifeless body of Ruth Eshun was found at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District, a few meters to her home.

This was after she was last seen by her colleagues, on Monday, February 3rd, 2020, after leaving the Sewua Health Centre, where she worked as a registered community health nurse.

—citinewsroom