NASPA Tano South Donates To School For The Deaf In Bechem

The Tano South Municipal branch of the National Service Personnel Association has donated 15 bags of cement to the School for the deaf in Bechem.

Presenting the items, Mr. Felix Adjei the President of the Association thanked all and sundry for honoring his invitation to attend such a remarkable programme.

He indicated that the members of the Association have the responsibility to perform for the nation and as well as the communities and emphasized that one of their roles in the communities is to serve as role model to some community members and stressed that the Association’s donation would go a long way to enhance the building projects which management of the school is yet to initiate.

Mr Adjei said the Association’s donation to school is not enough to put up a girls’ dormitory for the school and pleaded with the civil society organizations and philanthropists to follow donate their support.

He described the students as having potentials and qualities of becoming good future leaders and stressed that the Association is poised to support them achieve their goals.

Mr Adjei thanked NASPA’s planning committee for planning and executing such a wonderful programme to entertain and also showcase the importance of exercises to the students.

Mr Sekyere James, the Assistant Headmaster of the school on behalf of the School thanked Members of the Association for their kind gesture and pledged to use the items for their intended purpose and asked God to replenish the Association abundantly.