Coronavirus: Chinese Ambassador Want More Support

The Chinese Government is courting the support of all countries to help fight the deadly coronavirus.

The Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Shi Ting Wang says with support and understanding, a cure will be found for the virus also known as Covid-19.

The virus which has killed over 8,000 people in China and hundreds across the world is causing fear and panic in many countries.

Speaking at a tour of some Chinese funded projects in Accra, Shi Ting Wang was optimistic a solution to the epidemic will be found.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. We support each other. We've supported each other before with the construction in the development of the economy and at this difficult time, we've also received support from Ghanaian friends. I believe that with the goodwill and support from Ghana and the international community, Chinese people united as one will triumph over coronavirus very soon,” he noted. Chinese gov’t keep Ghanaians safe

The Ambassador had earlier confirmed that the Chinese government is doing all it can to protect Ghanaian students currently studying in China.

Ambassador Shi Ting Wang said Ghana's Foreign Affairs Ministry is in constant touch with the Chinese government to ensure that the students are safe.

The Chinese Ambassador also denied media reports that claimed that Ghanaian students have been left stranded following the outbreak. Coronavirus outside china

The death toll from the novel coronavirus is now more than 2,700 worldwide, with the majority being in mainland China.

Italy has in recent days become Europe's worst-hit country, with more than 300 cases of the novel coronavirus and 11 deaths.

The European nation has put some cities and towns on lockdown in this regard with 11 towns being in Lombardy and Veneto.

Italy is one of three global hot-spots outside China alongside Iran and South Korea.

In Iran, less than 100 people have officially been infected but it is feared that the numbers are more alarming.

More than 1,000 people have been infected in South Korea with 10 deaths.

The novel coronavirus has been declared a global health emergency.

But the World Health Organization has warned that countries should prepare for a possible pandemic.

There have been more than 80,000 global cases.

