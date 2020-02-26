Assemblies Of God Dedicates Service To GJA President

The End Time Revival Centre of the Assemblies of God located at Adenta, a suburb of Accra, has held a special Sunday service in honour of its member who is the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney.

The gesture was to commend the GJA leader for his selfless dedication to serving the country through “championing the cause of responsible journalism, high sense of professionalism and upholding the highest level of ethics”. These words were captured in a citation presented to the president.

The citation also paid a glowing tribute to the current longest-serving deacon with nine years of experience, by describing him as someone who has “served the Lord with gladness, tirelessness, fruitfulness and with great compassion for the flock”.

The occasion was climaxed with the decoration of Mr. Monney with a piece of Kente cloth after which a special prayer was said for him, his family and the journalism fraternity.

Head Pastor Francis Nyarko, in a sermon, called on all members to exemplify the life of Daniel, a character in the Bible, who was said to be pious and upright to the envy of people around him.

He urged members to be shining lights wherever they find themselves – lights without a dent of character or reputation.

Mr. Monney, in his remarks, expressed appreciation and humility for the honour done him, adding “…all the insults, slanderous accusations, libellous publications, outlandish allegations have all rolled into a huge tapestry of honour which we are witnessing today.”

In the wake of the December elections, he urged journalists to abide by the core principles of their profession which require them to disseminate the truth in order to avoid unnecessary tension that could destabilise the country.

The GJA president was accompanied by his executive and the GJA journalist of the year, Doreen Hammond.

