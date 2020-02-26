Akim Oda Library Receives Government’s Support

As part of the government’s initiatives of retooling the Public Institutions and Agencies to ensure an effective performance of the workers, the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication (GIFEC) under the auspices of the Ministry of Communication has donated 20 pieces of desktop computers with accessories, a projector, printer and scanning machine to Akim Oda Library in the Eastern Region.

Presenting the items, Mr. Kwame Amoako-Atta, the Eastern Regional Manager in charge of GIFEC said the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communication is partnering the Ghana Library Authority to digitize all State libraries across the country to enhance learning among the students and as well as the general public.

He indicated that the computers and their accessories would facilitate the work of the library and urged students in the Municipality to take advantage of them to do their research activities in order to acquire the needed skills and knowledge to improve upon their academic work.

Touching on the importance of the Library, Mr. Amoako said it gives people the opportunity to find jobs, providing a sense of place for gathering and amongst others and informed management of the library to take care of the computers and other equipment to make them serve their intended purposes.

In an exclusive interview with ISD, Mr. George Sarfo, the Library manager disclosed that the facility was established in 1950s and had helped a number of people to acquire numerous benefits, adding that the library has received over 700 books from government in 2020.

Mr. Sarfo stressed that the pragmatic measures being put in place by the management of the library have made the library acquire sponsorship from the Newmont Ghana and also adjudged the best performing Library in Ghana 2019.

On criteria for adjudging the library as the best, he mentioned the frequent visit to the library by people per day, activities embarked on by the facility, the number of books at the facility, staff relationship with those who visit the facility and amongst others.

Mr. Amoako however said the sponsorship package from the Newmont Ghana has assisted the library to be connected to Water supply system to ensure availability of water and also embarked on massive renovation work and promised to put the items into good use.

Mrs. Victoria Adu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central in address described library as a place set apart to contain books, collection of manuscripts, publications and other materials for reading, viewing, listening, studying, referencing and others.

She said education is dear to the heart of government and emphasized that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo is working assiduously by providing internet facilities at the rural areas to help improve quality education and also to encourage the students and as well as the general public to cultivate the habit of reading and learning.

Mrs, Victoria urged the residents to use the library in a judicious manner to make it live for a longer period to serve those who are yet to be born.