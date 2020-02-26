UK Boarding Schools Exhibition To Be Held In Accra

A delegation of 16 Heads, Principals and Senior leaders will be visiting Accra in October to meet with parents, students, government ministers and business leaders at the largest UK Boarding School Exhibition this year following a recent surge of interest in the benefits of a British boarding education among Ghanaian families.

The main exhibition which will be held at Kempinski, Gold Coast City, Accra on Sunday 22nd March is organised by experienced educationalists Mark Brooks Education and Anderson Education, with the full support of the UK’s Department for International Trade and British High Commission in Accra.

“The United Kingdom and Ghana enjoy shared values, a thriving trading relationship and a belief in the transformation that an outstanding, all-round education with strong pastoral care can make to futures of our young people,” said Mark Brooks, one of the organisers.

Many successful academics, artists, commercial leaders, lawyers, medics, musicians, politicians, scientists and sports people from across Ghana owe their resilience, self-confidence and success to the firm foundations they developed at a British boarding school.

“Choosing a school is one of the most important, emotional and financially significant decisions parents will make for their children.

Time spent in early exploration, research and discussion with individual schools and specialist consultants is not only wise, it will ensure that their sons and daughters will achieve their full potential, in a happy, safe and secure environment,” said Sara Sparling, a Director at Anderson Education.

The 16 leading boarding schools visiting Accra include a range of different types of establishment from girls’ only to co-educational, those that focus mainly on academics to others which have an emphasis on character development, schools which adhere to the traditional British curriculum to others which follow a more internationally based approach.

The full list of schools taking part in the delegation includes ACS Cobham, Bournemouth Collegiate, Bromsgrove School, Downside School, Holmewood House, Malvern St James, Millfield Schools, RMS for Girls, St David's College, St George's School Ascot, St Joseph’s College Ipswich, St Mary's Cambridge, St Swithuns, Wellington School, West Buckland School, Woodbridge School.

“Malvern St James Girls’ School has a long tradition of welcoming girls from Ghana to our warm and vibrant school community. We look forward to attending the UK Boarding Schools exhibition in Accra, organised by Mark Brooks Education and Anderson Education to meet prospective families,” said Mrs Jennifer Moorhouse, Director of Marketing & Admissions at Malvern St James.

The free exhibition will be open from 11am to 4pm on Sunday 22nd March 2020 at The Kempinski.