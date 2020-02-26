Accomplished Corporate Ghana Hall Of Famers To Impact Policies & Economy

A selected group of successful personalities with decades of experience in business and industry in Ghana has been inducted into the novel Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame on 22 February 2020 in Accra.

The nine veteran corporate titans are Mr. Kwasi Abeasi, Chairperson of the Board of the GIPC and former Managing Director of Agricultural development Bank and Executive Director of Private Enterprises Federation (PEF); and Dr. Felix Anyah, CEO of Holy Trinity Medical Centre and former CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The others are Mr. Roman Krabel, the General Manager of Accra City Hotel; Mr. Aheto Abiola Tsegah, Chairman of Unicom Chemist; Dr. Edem Kojo Hiadzi, CEO of Lister Hospital; and Mr. Bernard Joseph, CEO/Director of Sunshine Healthcare.

The rest are Dr. Daniel McKorley, Board Chairperson of Trade Fair Centre and Group CEO of the McDan Group; Dr. Nortey Omaboe, Executive Chairman of GCNet; and Mr. Talal Fattal, CEO of Caesar’s Court and former CEO of Metro TV.

The Business Executive Limited (TBE), with the collaboration of some partners such as the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), founded the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame as a forum for members to contribute individually and collectively to the growth of corporate Ghana by sharing their knowledge and experience with the full-fledged and budding CEOs, business associations like PEF, Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), and public policymakers and implementers.

The purpose of the Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame is to recognize and celebrate the professional accomplishments of these well-experienced members of the corporate community so that they can serve as role models.

The Business Executive Limited (TBE) is a Pan-African media and events firm, with a track record of successfully organizing the following awards schemes and summits: Ghana Industry CEO Awards; Feminine Ghana Achievement Awards; Environment Health & Safety Awards; and Technology Impact Awards.

The others are: Ghana Development Awards; Trade & Commerce Awards; Ghana Development Awards; Ghana Transport Awards; Economic Review Forum; and Ghana Manufacturers Business Summit. TBE also organized and hosts Feminine Ghana Hall of Fame and TBE Corporate Executives Network.

TBE also publishes The Business Executive magazine, a leading specialized publication that covers the economy, business, finance, investment, diplomacy, tourism, education and socio-economic development issues which is widely circulated in Ghana and other West African countries, South Africa, Kenya, UK and the U.S.