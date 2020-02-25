UCC Suspends Hall Week Celebrations After Bloody Clashes

Authorities at the University of Cape Coast have temporarily suspended all hall week and SRC celebrations following bloody clashes between Oguaa and Atlantic halls over the weekend.

The clash between residents of the Oguaa hall and Atlantic Hall (ATL) in the late hours of Friday resulted in the destruction of property with some students sustaining various degrees of injuries.

This is the second time in four years that residents of the two neighbouring halls at the Old-Site of the university have clashed during Ogua Hall’s week celebration.

One person has since been paralysed following the earlier attack in 2016.

Authorities at the university who were not enthused by the latest development with similar characteristics from the 2016 attack have now placed a temporary ban on all SRC celebrations.

The university is also calling for calm from the students as an investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to book.

