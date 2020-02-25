Ablakwa Caught In GETFund Scandal

Listen to article

The ongoing issues relating to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) are becoming more interesting, with the name of a former deputy Minister of Education, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, popping up.

He is reported as having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lovely Professional University (LPU) on behalf of the GETFund in 2016.

The mystery about the MoU is that at the time the Deputy Minister signed the MoU, the GETFund Secretariat, had a substantive administrator.

Lovely Professional University is located in the state of Punjab in India.

The move smacks of the Deputy Minister hijacking the work of the GETFund administrator at the time, something which defeats the corporate governance.

It is not clear whether or not the MoU has been beneficial to Ghana or not.

Lovely Professional University is not well known among top Indian universities, and it is not clear what informed the signing of the MoU.

It is not clear whether or not some Ghanaian students have pursued programmes at LPU, as there are no such records at the GETFund Secretariat.

Mr. Okudzeto, who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, in the Volta Region, is among the several top personalities that have spoken on the Auditor General’s performance report on the GETFund.

He is pushing for the establishment of a code of conduct barring all legislators, ministers and high-ranking officials from directly benefitting from GETFund scholarships intended for brilliant but needy students.

---GhananewsOnline