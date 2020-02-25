ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
25.02.2020 Headlines

Ablakwa Caught In GETFund Scandal

By News Desk
Ablakwa Caught In GETFund Scandal
Listen to article

The ongoing issues relating to the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) are becoming more interesting, with the name of a former deputy Minister of Education, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, popping up.

He is reported as having signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lovely Professional University (LPU) on behalf of the GETFund in 2016.

The mystery about the MoU is that at the time the Deputy Minister signed the MoU, the GETFund Secretariat, had a substantive administrator.

Lovely Professional University is located in the state of Punjab in India.

The move smacks of the Deputy Minister hijacking the work of the GETFund administrator at the time, something which defeats the corporate governance.

It is not clear whether or not the MoU has been beneficial to Ghana or not.

Lovely Professional University is not well known among top Indian universities, and it is not clear what informed the signing of the MoU.

It is not clear whether or not some Ghanaian students have pursued programmes at LPU, as there are no such records at the GETFund Secretariat.

Mr. Okudzeto, who is also the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, in the Volta Region, is among the several top personalities that have spoken on the Auditor General’s performance report on the GETFund.

He is pushing for the establishment of a code of conduct barring all legislators, ministers and high-ranking officials from directly benefitting from GETFund scholarships intended for brilliant but needy students.

---GhananewsOnline

225202065657-osjvm8x442-whatsapp-image-2020-02-25-at-09.34.29.jpeg

225202065657-8dt2wjivvq-whatsapp-image-2020-02-25-at-09.32.06.jpeg

Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Yeguaah Hotel & Conference Centre
Hotel that provides comfort, convenience and efficiency to all travelers
TOP STORIES

Sanction Appeals Court Judge For Endorsing Akufo-Addo – NDC
16 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo's ‘Year Of Roads’ Declaration Is To Save His Gov'...
32 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line