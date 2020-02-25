Agona West NPP Chairman Suspended Over Comment On Missing Excavators

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Agona West constituency, Mr Joseph Afankwah has been suspended by the party's Central Regional executives.

His suspension follows allegations that he recorded the controversial viral video in which some persons including the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Frimpong Boateng and Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, the party's deputy regional chairman are supposedly discussing galamsey operations and the allocation of mining concessions, as well as the missing excavators.

The Central Regional Executives of the NPP took this decision at a meeting on the matter in Cape Coast on Monday, February 24, 2020, according to news bulletins monitored on Accra-based Class FM.

The Communication Director of the NPP in the Central Region, Robert Amissah told the radio station that two individuals, a polling station executive and the other a member of the constituency communications team in Mr Afankwa's constituency petitioned the Regional Executive Committee over the matter.

Said Mr Amissah: "They petitioned the Regional Executive Committee, the body, for one or two things that they think the Chairman has done so from the petition, we tabled the petition before the Regional Executive Committee and the decision was that the Chairman for Agona West should be suspended".

The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama stated in Parliament on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, that investigations into some missing excavators seized by Operation Vanguard as part of the clamp-down on illegal mining was triggered by 34 of them which could not be accounted for at Tema.

Horace Ekow Ewusi and five others have since been arrested to help with investigation into the missing excavators.

