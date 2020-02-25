2019 Best Farmer Receives Gh¢536,000 Prize

The Agricultural Development Bank has presented an amount of Gh¢ 536,000 to the 2019 Best Farmer, Charles Gyamfi.

Managing Director of ADB, John Kofi Mensah, stated that the bank has received the utilization plan for the money from Mr. Gyamfi “and we are happy to announce that the Bank is satisfied with the proposed plan.”

According to him, Mr. Gyamfi in his proposal indicates that part of the award money will be used to expand his existing farm by purchasing productive inputs; part will be used to acquire and install irrigation facilities, a noble proposition in the light of erratic weather conditions.

He added that Mr Gyamfi also intends to construct a warehouse to store his farm produce; improve access roads to his farm through gravelling and construction of drains.

“Part of the award would also be utilized to construct additional farm houses to house new staff to be employed,” he said.

The Managing Director added that with the proposed expansion, the 2019 National Best Framer proposes to employ additional 30 permanent staff.

“I believe these projects as outlined by Mr. Gyamfi are critical to the expansion of his business and as a Bank we will be providing him with a dedicated Relationship Officer to assist in ensuring the proper utilization of the money,” he added.

He explained that ADB remains committed in ensuring that agriculture sector continues to play its critical role in Ghana’s economic growth.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, expressed excitement about the utilization plan of the money, saying the money is being allocated in a way that will bring about prosperity to the business of the award winner.

He said the benefits from the money will not go to the farmer alone and his immediate family but to the general society.

He commended ADB, but warned once again that the bank exists for farmers and not traders and as such 100℅ of its loans should go to farmers.

Farmers Day Celebration is a day to honor farmers whose works have sustained Ghana, the Minister stated.

The best farmer, he said, hitherto, were presented with a house by ADB but the Ministry took a decision to end that and ensure that the money is given to the farmer to be used for other investments.

