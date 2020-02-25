Dansoman Police Impounds Over 150 Motorcycles Suspected To Be Used For Crime

Police in Dansoman, led by the Divisional Police Commander, ACP Isaac Asante, have seized 105 motorcycles suspected to be used for several criminal activities.

This happened after the Division, on the morning of Sunday, February 23, embarked on an operation to clamp down on the use of motorcycles for criminal activities within the area.

The police, in a communique sighted by citinewsroom.com indicated that the motorcycles are being screened for further action.

Korle-Bu District operation

In a similar drive, “Operation Absolute Sanity” was embarked upon by the Korle-Bu Division of the Ghana Police Service.

Eighty-five motorcycles and 14 tricycles were impounded in an operation in the Korle-Bu District.

In view of the rampant reports on street robbery, stealing and total disregard for road traffic regulations, the Korle-Bu District Commander DSP Cephas Edzeani, the MTTD Commander and District Crime Officer and personnel including the Community Protection Personnel (CPP) within the Korle-Bu District embarked on the operation exercise.

According to the communique, the exercise was conducted between the hours of 5:30 and 11:30 on Monday morning.

A number of motorists were also arrested for varying road traffic offences and other suspected crimes.

At the end of the exercise, 99 motorcycles and tricycles were impounded for investigation and prosecution.

At Batsoona

Also on Monday around midday, the Baatsonaa Divisional Police Command received information to the effect that a group of unidentified individuals were engaging in drug-related activities in an apartment at Baatsonaa, Spintex Road.

A team of personnel was quickly dispatched to the scene where the team raided the unaddressed house in question but nobody was found therein.

However, a search conducted in the room led to the discovery of 119 small sachets and three big sachets of dried leaves suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug.

Also discovered were 51 wraps of whitish rocky substances suspected to be narcotic drugs, among others.

Furthermore, three men’s chain necklaces, four wristwatches, 11 unserviceable mobile phones, four laptop computers, and a set of home theatre, all suspected to be stolen properties were discovered.

All the exhibits were retained for investigation whilst efforts are underway to track down other suspects.

—citinewsroom