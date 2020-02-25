GETFund Saga: Education Minister Must Step Down — Ekow Djan

A former Deputy General Secretary of the Teacher Trainees’ Association of Ghana (TTAG) has called on the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh to as a matter of urgency resign or be relieved of his position by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The former student leader said, “ A whole Minister of Education who should know better can’t close his two eyes and rape the public purse in this manner.”

He argued that “the minister should have known he doesn’t qualify to be sponsored, as such, he should have used his influence to lobby for ‘brilliant but needy students in our societies’ and not ‘greedy but hungry appointees’ as we have seen”

Mr. Djan is calling on the President to sack the minister from office for the constant erroneous conduct he has exhibited over the years as Minister of Education since he is not fit to handle such a sensitive ministry. He quickly added that “it would even be better for him to resign as a Minister long ago.”

The Minister of Education Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of State in charge of Procurement Hon. Sarah Adwoa Sarfo and other appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration were sighted by Auditor General to have “illegally” benefited from GETFund.