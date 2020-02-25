Heinous Game Against Kumasi Mayor Exposed

The Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi in the coming days will be under well-coordinated attacks to make him unpopular.

The murky agenda is the orchestration of certain personalities with political appointments who want to control affairs at the KMA but are not getting the chance because of the Mayor’s tough stands on how the assembly should operate.

A secret meeting to fashion out how the whole agenda would be rolled out was held at a location at Danyame in Kumasi last week Friday.

Some journalists and radio serial callers are expected to be part of the dirty game against the hardworking Mr. Antwi.

What is worrying about the whole grotty game is that certain private persons who are friends with the Kumasi Mayor would also be attacked because of their relations with him.

One such person is a daughter of a very prominent person at the Presidency, who is into private life and does not have anything to do with politics.

The plot is to attack her and by extension her parent because she has a cordial relationship with the Kumasi Mayor.

The whole agenda is to make the Kumasi Mayor unpopular as attempts to look for things to incriminate him of wrongdoings have all been fruitless.

Not too long ago, there were some skirmishes between the KMA boss and the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah over some Landfill Site at Atonsu Kuwait.

So tensed was the situation that some top New Patriotic Party (NPP) and government persons had to step in to resolve the issue.

Mr. Antwi is noted for his strong relationship with NPP persons and even persons not affiliated with his party.

The staff of KMA has been attesting to his strong human relations and readiness to work with them as a leader and a team player.