IEA Disagrees With Akufo-Addo; Says 'Corruption Remains High In Ghana'

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has expressed sharp disagreement with President Akufo-Addo’s claim that his Government has made huge strides in fighting corruption and strengthening the legal framework and accountability institutions.

Mr. Akufo-Addo made the assertion in the last State of the Nation Address(SONA) for his first term of office on Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Parliament.

But the IEA insists that perception and the incidence of corruption remain high.

At a press conference on Tuesday, February 25, in Accra to respond to claims made by the President in his SONA, Dr. John K. Kwakye, Director of Research, IEA, said: “unarguably, corruption is a pervasive canker in the country.”

According to him, the prevalence and persistence of public corruption partly originates from the syndrome of winner-takes-all.

He expressed worry that the Office of the Special Prosecutor which is supposed to fight corruption could likely become a place where corruption is perpetuated.

---Daily Guide