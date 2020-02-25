Dumsor: Akufo-Addo Sinks Into Propaganda – Jantuah

Energy analyst and Chief Executive Officer of African Energy Consortium Limited, Kwame Jantuah, says the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was engaging in propaganda when he stated that his government had completely eradicated power outages popularly known as dumsor.

President Akufo-Addo during his 4th State of the Nation Address to Parliament Thursday announced an end to the erratic power supply the country had been experiencing over the past years.

According to the president, his government has taken necessary steps in making sure the deals and agreements have been signed to ensure that Ghanaians enjoy stable power supply.

“It gives me great pleasure to say that we have overcome the ‘dumsor’ menace,” he declared.

But a few days after his address parts of the country were plunged into darkness for more than 24 hours. Parts of Weija and other parts of the capital were without power from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

The development has led to a section of Ghanaians questioning the credibility of the claims made by the President.

Speaking on GH Today on GHone TV Tuesday, 25 February 2020, Mr Jantuah stated that it is obvious that the President engaged in propaganda when he made those comments in Parliament on Thursday.

“I think that the president was starting propaganda when he said that we had abolished dumsor…yes the president still said that there are still challenges but what did he say on how they are sorting out those challenges, the people want to hear so they can plan for it,” Mr Jantuah told host Lantam Papanko.

He added that the President is not the President for only his political party and must assume a nationalistic posture and be truthful to the people of Ghana.

---Starrfm.com.gh