Pax Romana Organizes Skills Training Workshop At Zonal Ladies Summit

The International Movement of Catholic Students (IMCS) Pax Romana has organized a two-day skills training workshop for its members at the just ended Zonal Ladies Summit (ZLS) at Akatsi in the Volta Region.

As part of scheduled activities for this year's summit, the leadership of Pax Romana (Zone 3) included these workshops to empower their members present at the summit during their 4-day retreat in Akatsi.

The skills training included software training in Photoshop(Corel draw) as well as T-shirt branding using Ghanaian- made fabric. The training occurred on Friday 21st February and Saturday 22 February 2020 respectively, with each session lasting about 3hours.

The T-shirt branding saw a lot of people showing enthusiasm especially, the female students. Most of them had their T-shirts branded with different symbols and signs of their choice being sewn into them. Some individuals took turns to have a hands-on experience. The first branded shirt was donated to Sister Clementina who accompanied students from the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology on the journey.

In an interview with the software trainer, Gideon Abbey (a student at Accra Technical University), he stated that workshops are not a novel activity at the annual Pax Romana Zonal Ladies Summit.

He, however, stated that "as a president of my local, I proposed to them to add the software training so that the guys too will learn". He was pleased that the training was successful but was unhappy about the number of people who partook in the training.

He concluded that photoshop is a daily activity with a lot of tools and upgrades being added every day, thus requires constant practice. "Just like Mathematics, the more you do, the more you become familiar with the tools to become a better designer", Gideon emphasized.

Some participants also said that the workshop was an eye-opener for them although this was their first experience.

IMCS Pax Romana is a faith-based movent that has the primary mission of evangelism and empowerment in the student milieu. It focuses on providing deep-rooted Christian formation and intellectual exposures for students in a constantly changing and contemporary world.

IMCS-Pax Romana Ghana currently exists in many tertiary institutions which include Public and Private Universities, Colleges, Polytechnics, Professional Institutions and Specialized Institutions.