IES Boss Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi Enstooled Ankobeahene Of Ekumfi

The boss of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), Paa Kwasi Anamua Sakyi, has been enstooled as the chief of Ekumfi Abor, and also the Ankobeahene of the Ekumfi Traditional Area in the Central Region on Thursday, 27 February.

Last Friday, traditional rites were performed at Ekumfi Ebiram, the seat of the Ekumfi Paramountcy, and later at Ekumfi Abor, to usher in the new chief.

Mr Anamua Sakyi (now Nana Amoasi VII) assumes the new role following the death of Nana Amoasi VI some months ago.

He was unanimously elected by the three gates of Aguana Clan of Ekumfi Abor to take over from the late chief.

On Thursday, 27 February 2020, the new chief would ride in a palanquin across the streets of Ekumfi Abor, and later address a Durbar of well-wishers, chiefs and people of Ekumfi Traditional Area.

He is currently in confinement, going through the customary and traditional rites to acquaint himself with all rituals relating to his new role.

Well-wishers are entreated to be clad strictly in black and red, as the 40-day rites of the past Chief are yet to be observed.

Ekumfi Abor has the largest pineapple plantation in the Central region.

---Classfmonline